The Ladies of HILTON HEAD DERMATOLOGY

At the intersection of art and science, Hilton Head Dermatology represents a cutting-edge approach that offers unparalleled care for medical treatments and cancer detection as well as cosmetic product and services to treat your skin. It’s a philosophy that goes far more than just skin deep, and it’s executed to perfection by the practice’s leading ladies.

Board certified license nurse practitioner Emily K. Murphy, MS, FNP-C earned her Master of Science in nursing degree at Western Kentucky University in 2015 and has extensive experience in a variety of treatments. Currently working toward her Society of Dermatology Nurse Practitioners certification, she specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair and nail disorders as well as identification and prevention of skin cancers.

Board certified physician assistant Meghan M. Campbell, MS, PA-C graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in July 2016 where she earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. Trained by her father, an eminent plastic surgeon in Georgia, as well as through a two-year Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) fellowship, she’s proven incredibly adept with an array of cosmetic procedures including Botox and fillers, as well as skin cancer prevention and treatment.

Finally, board certified physician assistant Lauren Remegi, MS, PA-C brings to the practice a keen insight developed while earning her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Nova Southeastern University, graduating with the highest honors. She also has a membership in the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA). Certified by the National Commission on the Certification of Physician Assistant. Trained in Botox and fillers with exceptional skills in skin cancer prevention and treatment.

