The Ladies of LOWCOUNTRY AUTISM FOUNDATION

According to the CDC, autism affects an estimated one in 54 children in the United States. Organizations like the Lowcountry Autism Foundation exist on a local level to provide a supportive environment to both individuals living with autism and their families.

Kelly Hampton is new to the position as Executive Director of the Lowcountry Autism Foundation this year.

“We seek to provide guidance and assistance to families from the moment they suspect their loved one might have autism through adulthood,” she said. “We’re here to help create a community they can rely on.”

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation relies on grants, businesses, families and individuals to cover the costs of their free programming.

Their two signature fundraisers, Ales for Autism and Live, LAF, Love Golf Tournament are integral to their fundraising efforts. “We try to create programming to fill needs within the community and support local businesses by partnering with them,” she said. “Every little bit helps and allows us to reach more families to provide cost-free programming.”

When it comes to program planning, Hampton and her team research to fill needs within the community. “Our programming has to support all family members, so we make sure to offer events for individuals with ASD of every age, while still including caregivers and siblings.” Event ideas like Putt-Putt & Peers or Parent’s Night Out come from family input and requests, too.

Lowcountry Autism staff has a small, but dedicated staff who give their time and talents to support the Lowcountry’s autistic community.

“We are always expanding our programs and outreach to continue to provide support to the community at Lowcountry Autism Foundation.”

60 Main St., Hilton Head Island, SC | 843-876-0415 | lafinc.org