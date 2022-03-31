LEADING LADIES: Lisa Lewellen

Quality time is Lisa Lewellen’s love language, and that’s what she gives to others – family, clients, relationships, and the Lowcountry community in which she plays an influential role. Balancing it all isn’t easy – as a matter of fact, it’s a little crazy. But in Lewellen’s words, it’s “Good Crazy.”

That’s how she sees her role at group46 in Bluffton. “Marketing agencies have ever-moving needs. We manage over 35 brands, and you have to have the ability to shift and handle the workload in a calm, organized, strategic manner. Women were created to handle many things and not give up.”



From motherhood to 20 years as a Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics, Lewellen pours life-learned lessons into her current responsibilities as group46’s Director of Operations. Of her four daughters, Lewellen says, “I was that tough mom that they didn’t always understand but do now.”

Now her clients benefit from the same commitment and leadership approach, feeding them smart moves instead of “what they think they want to hear.”



"Everything has shaped who I am today – both the successes and the failures,” Lewellen says, crediting her faith, experiences, and the wiring God gave her. “They’re all steppingstones that taught me, I can be a mom and be successful, but at the end of the day, I don’t ever want work to change who I am as a person and as a part of a family.”



It works – if you “plan your work and work your plan,” one of Lewellen’s top mantras. Which she also applies to owning her own custom spray tanning business, Just Glow Spray Tanning in Bluffton.

“It’s been a great journey, to see how much has changed, see that I had a hand in it, but I’m even more excited,” Lewellen celebrates, “to see where it goes from here.”

By all indications, it’s moving from “Good Crazy” to “Crazy Good.”

1323 May River Rd., #202 Bluffton, SC | 843-540-0567 | grp46.com