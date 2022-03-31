LEADING LADIES: Jenny Brasington

On the wall of Jenny Brasington’s office at Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, you’ll notice a framed poem. Given to her by one of the organization’s nurses some time ago, this poem is called “The Dash” and among its lines you’ll find a heartwarming ode to that all-too-brief line between the day you’re born and the day you pass on.

It’s a stirring reminder to Brasington, as Hospice Care of the Lowcountry’s executive director, of the truly important work they do in guiding patients to the end.

“You learn from each patient. They allow us in their home, often at their bedside, learning all about them,” she said. “If you just ask people their story, they’ll share it. And it’s amazing what people have done in their lives.”

Getting to know a patient’s story, the details of their “dash,” is part of what makes Brasington continue to draw inspiration and passion from each day at Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, just as she has for more than 16 years.

“Hospice care is a unique medical practice,” she said. “It’s a team approach of looking at that patient and that family and how their disease is affecting them. It’s our job to make it okay.”

Hospice Care of the Lowcountry’s team, incidentally, is marking 40 years of operation this year. Said Brasington, “I really believe the reason we have been serving the community for 40 years is because we’ve remained true to our mission… community-based grassroots care for everyone and anyone who needs help, at the end of life regardless of financial circumstances.”

Jenny ended with, “Hospice is your choice and our privilege.”

7 Plantation Park Dr., Bluffton, SC | 843-706-2296 | hospicecarelc.org