2022 Intriguing People of the Lowcountry

Meet a collection of the Lowcountry’s unique personalities.
Intriguing People 2022: BOB LACEY
A familiar voice
Bob Lacey keeps entertaining radio listeners nationwide
Intriguing People 2022: LEE JENKINS
Unbreakable Bond
HHI Fire Captain Lee Jenkins savors his love of horses
Intriguing People 2022: ANDREA BROWN
Being in the moment
Andrea Brown rides to find her inner adventurer
Intriguing People 2022: DENNIS STOKELY
Hairstylist to the stars
Dennis Stokely continues to dazzle in the Lowcountry
Intriguing People 2022: ALFREDO SOLIZ
Tennis teacher
Endless energy of Alfredo Soliz helps top junior players maximize potential
Intriguing People 2022: SIDNEY WILSON
Encouraging acceptance
High school senior Sidney Wilson pens book to inspire other kids
Intriguing People 2022: LUKE HARO
Changing lives
Seventh-grader Luke Haro helps people around the world
Intriguing People 2022: ROGER PINCKNEY
Not a word out of place
Roger Pinckney writes for his love of the Lowcountry