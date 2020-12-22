Change of Mission

In her book, “Messages of Hope: The Metaphysical Memoir of a Most Unexpected Medium,” and in the “Messages of Hope” documentary available on Amazon Prime, she details her journey from skeptic to believer.

Former U.S. Navy Commander Suzanne Giesemann once gave orders daily. Now, the Moss Creek resident receives them from another dimension.

Her transformation began while serving as aide to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on 9/11 when she witnessed firsthand the destruction of the Twin Towers and severe damage to the Pentagon.

So many questions lingered: Why do some live while others die? What happens after death? What’s our life purpose?

In 2003, Giesemann retired and happily embarked on a three-year sailing adventure with her husband, Ty, a former naval captain. Tragedy struck again off the coast of Croatia, when the couple received news that Ty’s daughter, a sergeant in the Marine Corps, was fatally struck by lightning.

As Giesemann grappled with the heartache of loss, she revisited those troubling questions and set out to find answers. In the process, she discovered that not only was it possible to communicate with those who had passed, but those in spirit had a great deal to say.

Mentored by Janet Nohavec and Mavis Pittilla, both acclaimed evidential mediums, Giesemann said she began communicating with her beloved step-daughter and other spiritual beings.

Then, she honed her skills so she could help others do the same. The transition from commanding officer to communicator with unseen realms wasn’t easy.

“That’s what makes my story so compelling,” she says.

Her military training gets some of the credit.

“It instilled in me the discipline to work hard, to do whatever it takes to fulfill the mission,” Giesemann said.

Now it’s a different mission, but one that’s just as important.

“I want other people to know that life continues after death and that it’s safe to believe,” she said.

Giesemann relies on evidence – facts about the deceased like names, hobbies, or dates — to validate that her communications are real.

Sometimes the deceased even describe their own funerals. Convincing people that mediumship isn’t just “woo-woo” was motivation for writing her story.

“Hopefully, my background shows people this,” she says. “To me it’s sacred work and it needs to be understood. It’s the evidence that helps you do that.”

Committed to integrity and service, Giesemann begins every day with meditation and personally answers all of her emails.

Her goal isn’t only to serve those who have lost loved ones; she also wants to serve those across the veil who no longer have a voice.

“It’s got to be an equal balance,” she insists.

No longer taking requests, Giesemann tries to do one reading daily to whittle down her three-year waiting list. Her current focus is teaching and speaking about the tools she has developed to expand consciousness — or what she calls “awareness with a capital ‘A’. ”

In addition to hosting a weekly radio show, posting daily messages from her spirit-guides on her website, and conducting monthly mentoring programs, Giesemann speaks at conferences across the country and offers on-line courses.

Whether it’s walking on the local beaches, traveling with her husband in their RV, or working on a new book (she’s published 13 and another is on the way), Giesemann, who moved with her husband to the Lowcountry in 2019, tries to let Spirit guide her efforts.

“I remember being 12,” she muses, “and knowing I had to write a book but I had no life experience.”

Now she marvels at the “team of helpers” who keep opening doors to new truths, new opportunities, and ever-changing missions.

“That’s how my life flows. When I open it up to Spirit, it always turns out so much better than anything I could have planned,” she said.