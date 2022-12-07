Community Connection

Palmetto Electric Cooperative and Palmetto Electric Trust awarded $44,133 in Bright Ideas grants to 49 teachers in southern Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in 2022. Earlier this year, teachers submitted 85 proposals for innovative classroom projects.

Area winners were: Bluffton Elementary School & Early Childhood Center, Dara Kappel, $982; Cross Schools, Heather Brougham-Cook, $898; Heritage Academy, Laurie Biggs, $989 and Lynn Owen, $860; Hilton Head Christian Academy, Amy Inglis, $970; Hilton Head Island High School, Matthew Pheiffer, $1,000; Corinne Spisz, $1,000; and Robert Stine, $1,000; Hilton Head Island IB Elementary School, Jill Fernandez, $800; Beth Stern, $393; and Wen Wu, $620; Hilton Head Island Middle School, Sarah Owen, $603; Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts, Jennifer Friend-Kerr, $900; Hilton Head Preparatory School, Laura Campbell, $1,000; Alyssa Gillis, $616; Louise Goodman, $910; Peg Hamilton, $1,000; Stephanie Pullon, $1,000; and Bethany Ramseur, $1,000; May River High School, Rhonda Platt, $500 and Joseph Williams, $1,000; St. Francis Catholic School, Troi Hopkins, $1,000; St. Gregory the Great Catholic School, Christina Cleveland, $1,000 and Megan Gunkle, $1,000.

LOWCOUNTRY YOUNGSTER WINS NATIONAL FINE ARTS COMPETITION

Jada Brantley, a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hilton Head Island, was selected by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as a national winner in the National Fine Arts contest in the 9-11 age group for her multi-colored drawing titled “Distinguished Rhinoceros.” She is a seventh-grade student at St. Francis Catholic School. Brantley received a framed certificate and a professionally framed copy of her artwork. Her artwork will be reproduced and displayed in BGCA’s online National Art Gallery.

CROSS SCHOOLS WIN GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY STATE CROWN

Bluffton-based Cross Schools won the SCISA Class A girls cross country championship. The win is the first varsity championship for Cross Schools, which began competing in varsity races three years ago. Top performances include freshmen Elizabeth von Maur (3rd place) and Maggie Drury (6th). The boys team placed second in the state, led by Moss Leroux (5th).

SECOND HELPING PRESENTS FOUNDERS’ AWARDS

The Wexford Foundation and Waterfall Farm were recognized by Second Helpings with its top awards. The Wexford Foundation was selected as Supporter of the Year for its long-standing financial support, including the purchase of a new refrigerated van this year. Since 2012, it has awarded over $2 million to local charities. Waterfall Farm was named Food Donor of the Year for providing more than eight tons of fresh produce since becoming a food donor in May.

TCL AWARDED FOR MARKETING EXCELLENCE

Technical College of the Lowcountry’s marketing department was honored with two National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Medallion Awards — a gold Medallion for its 2022 State of the College report and a bronze Medallion for its program flyers. TCL marketing staff members are Copeland, Mark Rand, graphic artist, and Mindy Lucas, public relations specialist.

COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT RECEIVES $65,000 GRANT

United Way of the Lowcountry awarded $65,000 to the Beaufort County Human Services Department to support housing access for children and adults facing homelessness or housing security. The funds are to be used to support housing stability services such as case management, housing navigation, landlord-tenant mediation and eviction-related legal services.

PLEDGE THE PINK RAISES OVER $715,000 TO FIGHT BREAST CANCER

The 12th annual Pledge the Pink breast cancer event raised more than $715,000. More than 1,500 attended the event at Fripp Island Resort in October. Pledge the Pink’s mission is to raise money for breast cancer screening, treatment, and research, and most of those funds remain in the Lowcountry.

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY HELPS SERVE COMMUNITY

The non-profit Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shops at Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina have holiday treasures that help serve the community by providing funds to assist patients with the cost of prescription drugs through the A.C.T. program. For gift shop hours, call 843-689-8459 or 843-784-8191.

WOMEN IN PHILANTHROPY’S GRANTS THEME

Women in Philanthropy’s 2023 grants theme is, “Strengthening Mental Health Services for Children and Young Adults Through Age 21.” Nonprofits can submit grant applications at grantinterface.com. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Visit cf-lowcountry.org