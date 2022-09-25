There’s something a little bit…magical about The French Bakery. Maybe it’s something in the deliriously light and fluffy crepes, the savory gourmet quiche or the blissfully sweet pastries.

Then again, maybe it’s something in the way Marek Belka decided long ago that time should move differently when you’re in his restaurant.

“This isn’t a place for you to rush your way through a meal,” he said. “We wanted this to be a place where you put your phone away, you enjoy the music and the views, and you let yourself really experience the food.”

So whether you’re coming in for a rich cappuccino, a glass of wine or an order of fresh-made pastries, don’t rush your next trip to French Bakery. Take the time and savor each moment.



28 SHELTER COVE LN UNIT 120, HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC // 843-342-5420 // FRENCHBAKERYHHI.COM