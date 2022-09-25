What sets Total Design Concepts apart is its full-service approach, one that brings every aspect of your remodel under one roof. Kitchen and bath design, cabinetry and more are handled by the same core group of dedicated professionals so you have peace of mind.

As owner and operator of Total Design Concepts, Adam Gremo embodies this mindful, hands-on philosophy. You’ll find him working side-by-side on site and in the office with each and every client and subcontractor, inviting them to be a part of the process and an active participant. By giving you full transparency into every aspect of your remodel, and serving as a one-stop-shop for a beautiful new home, Total Design Concepts is building something new in-home remodeling.

“Some people look for a beautiful place, others make a place beautiful” - Hazrat Inayat Khan

35 CAPITAL DR. # E, HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC // 843-689-9588 // TOTALDESIGNHHI.COM