FEELS LIKE FAMILY

Michael had started attending the Hilton Head Island church 11 years ago, after meeting and becoming good friends with the church’s senior pastor, Len Stubbs. He attended the church on Spanish Wells Road for almost a year before moving to Las Vegas for work. After seven years there, he moved to Michigan to be closer to his mother.

Michael and Andrea Faber moved across the country to be a part of Resurrection Christian Community Church.

Faber stayed in touch with Pastor Len all those years and watched his sermons online from afar. After Michael’s mother moved to the Lowcountry, he and his wife decided to do the same.

“Pastor Len preached this sermon and said, ‘Faith moves mountains; sometimes you’re the mountain,’” Michael said. “My wife heard that and immediately said, ‘OK, we’re going. We’re the mountain. We’re moving.’”

They sold their two houses and his shop in Michigan and moved 1,000 miles to start a new chapter of life in Beaufort.

The Fabers aren’t the only ones who have moved to the Lowcountry to be part of Resurrection Christian Community Church.

Cindy Lou Boles moved to Bluffton five years ago from Florida. She had vacationed on Hilton Head for several years, and a friend had invited her to the church. Now she not only attends Resurrection regularly, she takes photos for the church on Sundays and does some social media outreach as well.

Jeff and Lynn Schultz also moved to Hilton Head because of the church. Before making the big move from Ohio in April 2020, they visited the island twice a year and attended the church on Sundays. They quickly fell in love with the message and the people of the church.

Martha Campos of Hilton Head leads the church in music every Sunday.

“I will never forget the first Sunday that my son and I came into the church and were received with such open arms and a big hug,” Campos said. “And that hug was authentic.”

After Martha’s son died in Aug 2017, the church was very supportive of her. She considers the church as family now.

Stew Stewart has been a Christian most of his life but had a difficult time finding a church home. He and his wife, Janis, had visited almost every church on Hilton Head.

Their daughter, Christen, invited them to Resurrection, and they decided to check it out. They soon decided this was the church for them.

“We feel like we are a family here,” Janis said. “It’s a place you can come and trust people with their feelings. We’re not here to judge. We’re here to nourish your soul and your spirit, and to show you the love of Jesus Christ through us.”

In addition to its Sunday morning service, the church offers free Christian counseling, Monday night Bible studies, an addiction recovery program and its day care, Resurrection Christian Community Church Children’s Corner.

The pastor wants people to know that if they need help, Resurrection Christian Community Church is the place to go.

“When they need Jesus, when they need love,” Pastor Len said, “they come here and get it.”

Church services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays and are live streamed.

The church has offered some outdoor services during the pandemic and encourages people to sit in their cars or set up lawn chairs in the parking lot if they are not comfortable going inside.

For more information on Resurrection Christian Community Church, visit resurrectionccc.org or like the church’s Facebook page.