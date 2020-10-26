Deep Well’s Santa Shop Ready for Christmas

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Deep Well will not place toy collection bins around the island. Donors who wish to purchase or collect gifts can review the Santa Shop Wish List on Deep Well’s website. These items can be dropped off at Deep Well at 80 Capital Drive before Dec. 10.

The Santa Shop at Deep Well has some new twinkles this year. Re-designed for social distancing, Santa’s Shop will still offer meaningful gifts that parents personally select for their children ages 1 to 12 years old. The Santa Shop has served 500 to 900 children per year during the last five years

For those who prefer to let Deep Well’s Elves shop for them, monetary donations are welcome. For more information, visit deepwellproject.org or call 843-785-2849.

Parents or guardians need to be registered at The Deep Well Project in order to visit the Santa Shop for their children. The standard Deep Well qualification requirements will be followed.

The program is open to Hilton Head Island residents only and is for low-income families experiencing hardship.

The Santa Shop will be open by appointment during the week of Dec. 14-18, for parents to pick out toys for their children. Some items will be pre-packed based on age/gender to streamline Santa Shop, but the special, bigger items will be selected by the parents.

All toys, games and clothing in the Santa Shop are new.

Deep Well clients need to register their children and make an appointment to visit the Santa Shop by calling Deep Well, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Nov. 2 through Dec. 10.

Sandy Gillis, Deep Well Project Executive Director