Tracy Dayton: The Leading Lady of Lowcountry Real Estate

Tracy Dayton of Charter One Realty gives her clients exemplary real estate service from start to finish. Respect, communication, and pro-fessionalism are part of her work ethic as a full-time agent dedicated to client satisfaction.

Q: Where are you from and where did you start your real estate career? How long have you been selling real estate on Hilton Head Island?

A: I’m originally from Queens, New York. My first job in real estate was when I was 15 years old, as a recep-tionist in a brokerage in New York. After college, I secured a job with a land developer/new home con-struction and started my real estate career in the 1980s. I found my piece of paradise, moved to the island in 2005, and have been assisting buyers and sellers for the past 15 years.

Q: How’s the real estate market right now?

A: Looks like the busy buying season has arrived early and I’m so thankful for the amount of business I’ve had so far this year.

Q: In addition to being a Realtor, your website says you’re a Hilton Head Island Ambassador. What does this mean?

A: The Lowcountry is rich in his-tory, which I love to share. I’m also knowledgeable about the many different communities in the Lowcountry. My clients entrust me with one of their biggest decisions and I am honored and privileged to work with them.

