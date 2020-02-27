Leading Ladiesat Hilton Head Christian Academy

Since 1979, Hilton Head Christian Academy has been a leader in Lowcountry educa-tion, broadening horizons and molding the leaders of tomorrow. We asked members of the HHCA guidance team: “What’s the most important part of your job?” Here’s what they said.

Building community partnerships for our Flight School and Student Internship programs provides students with oppor-tunities to explore their interests, develop skills and have experiences that prepare them for success in college, career, and life. Guiding juniors and seniors through the process of college discovery, preparation, application, and admissions is also vitally important and rewarding. After more than 40 years of building a brand known for excellence, HHCA seniors are recognized among the best of best institutions.

- Mary Delle Robinson, College & Career Advisor

My role is dedicated to helping students in middle school through early high school develop a new level of autonomy and independence. I work closely with them through this critical time, guiding them to discover who they are in Christ, their passions, and God-given strengths. In partnership with families, we create an individualized academic and social/emo-tional growth plan for every student.

- Jen Murphy, Guidance Counselor

Students participating in our commu-nity internship program gain exposure to multiple industries and organizations.I also seek out and coordinate an array of online courses and learning. - Caitlyn Lankowski, Online Learning Director & Internship SupervisorCoordinating details from scheduling to grades to tracking the 7,500 hours of com-munity service our students tally each year as they volunteer in the Lowcountry com-munity is part of what we do to provide an atmosphere in which students can thrive.

- Bridget Short, Registrar

55 Gardner DriveHilton Head Island, SC | 843.681.2878 | www.hhca.org