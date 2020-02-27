The Leading Lady of Hilton Head Dance School & Theatre

Karena Brock-Carlyle, former principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, considers her life today as her third act. Following a successful career on the stage, one that saw her dance at the White House twice and partner with the likes of Rudolph Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, and a second act as the Artistic Director for the Savannah Ballet, she came to Hilton Head in 1985 to start her own school and company.

Q: How did your “third act” with Hilton Head Dance School & Theatre start?

A: Margaret Jones used to be on the Board of Savannah Ballet, and she approached me and asked if we’d like to open a school on the island. It was a wonderful opportunity to get something going because the island was developing so quickly. We have such an incredible arts scene and it was an honor to be asked to enhance the beauty of the island with the beauty of dance.

