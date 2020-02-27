The Leading Ladies at House of Design

Q: What challenges did you face as women opening their own business?

A: Patty and I were together with five other designers, who have since retired. We were very fortunate that we were, and still are, very sea-soned designers with a strong following. Some larger companies did not want to deal with a smaller design firm, and that made it difficult to get the quality of items we wanted, but then the market shifted and all of a sudden they were knocking at the door, realizing that designers were the key to their business.

Q: 22 years is a long time - what do you credit with your longevity?

A: We believe our blend of expertise, sensitivity to our clients’ needs and hard work make us a unique design firm, and has created wonderful long-lasting relationships with our clients. We approach a single window treatment with as much enthusiasm as furnishing a complete home.

