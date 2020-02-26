Leading Ladies of Enliten Salon

Enliten, a premier salon on the south end of Hilton Head Island, special-izes in haircuts, color, hair styling, extensions, Keratin smoothing treat-ments and more. Owner Rachel Mayoh took time out of her busy day recently to answer a few questions.

Q: Customers at your salon know your team lives by the saying: “Life may not be perfect, but your hair can be.” What does this mean to you?

A: It’s more than just a clever motto, it’s a promise to deliver a fabulous look and the finest customer expe-rience. Communication is the key to our success.

Q: It’s true, Enliten is known for great customer service. How do you ensure that your clients enjoy them-selves while having their hair done?

A: Driving that customer experience is a tight-knit team who supports one another, constantly raising the bar for themselves and each other to deliver. Every stylist at Enliten undergoes in-house training up to a year beyond their own certifica-tion, as well as continuing education throughout the southeast.

Q: Part of your mission is to be an environmentally-friendly salon. How do you do this?

A: Beyond healthy hair, Enliten Salon is committed to a healthy planet, embracing sustainable brands like Aveda and Kevin Murphy. We are part of the nonprofit Green Circle Salon Network, which teaches salons how to engage in environmentally friendly practices. So when you leave Enliten Salon, you can walk with your head held high for two reasons – you’ll not only look amazing, you’ll feel good about being a part of a greener salon experience.

PHOTO: Rachel Mayoh, middle, is the owner of Enliten Salon. Master Designer Jaime Braymiller, left, and Creative Director Karrie Del Aguila have both been with the salon for more than 10 years and mentor and train new stylists.

37A New Orleans Rd. Orleans Plaza Hilton Head Island, SC | 843.842.9200 | www.enlitensalon.com