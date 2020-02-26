The Leading Ladies of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Q: Why should buyers or sell ers choose Berkshire Hathaway to represent them in a real estate transaction?

A: Our years of experience and ded-ication are why our cli ents continue to return to us for guidance in sell-ing their current property or when planning to purchase. Our agents are knowl edgeable and professional as well as caring and dedicated to pro-viding a superb client experience every step of the transaction. Plus the technology and tools we have access to through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices give our clients the upper edge. Clients also refer their friends and family to us because of our com mitment to excellent service.

Q: When a seller lists a property with your company, what is included in your services for the listing?

A: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices broadcasts the property to 5 Continents, 38 countries and 1,600+ websites. In addition to using Adwerx, we also have very spe cific marketing plans for the luxury market. Our Luxury Collection Spe cialists have programs designed spe-cifically to leverage the strength and reliability of the Berkshire Hathaway name while providing spe cial expertise in the upscale market. Did we mention our global network? Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has more than 50,000 agents in 1,450 offices across the US, Europe and Asia.

Q: Where are you located? What areas of the Lowcountry do you specialize in?

A: With offices located mid-is land on Hilton Head and in the heart of Old Town Bluffton, we cover the Lowcountry, including most of Beaufort County and beyond. Prior to becom-ing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hilton Head Bluffton Realty in 2017, we were Lancaster Real Estate Sales for almost 40 years.

