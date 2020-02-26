Leading Lady of Innovative Pool & Spa

You might know Innovative Pool & Spa as the experts responsible for the dazzling pool at this year’s HGTV Dream House. Now take a look behind the scenes and meet Lisa Mapp, their leading lady.

Q: How long have you been in the pool construc-tion business?

A: I have been a part of the Innovative team for 2 ½ years; however, I have an extensive background in customer service, office & project management from my previous work experience. My daddy owned his own construction business when I was growing up, so I have been around the industry my whole life.

Q: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry?

A: There are many challenges that women, in gen-eral, can face in the construction industry. I do believe over the years the industry has been and is more accepting of women being out in the field and interacting with sub-contractors and clients. I have been very fortunate over the last 2 ½ years, I hav-en’t experienced the challenges personally. The clients that I work with are very encouraging and supportive; all my sub-contractors are just as sup-portive and have always been willing to pass along their knowledge to help me on any of our proj-ects. In my short time working with Eric and the Innovative team, I have had the privilege to work with and on movie sets for large prop pools that our team has constructed. To name a few – Passengers with Jennifer Lawrence and Jungle Cruise with “The Rock”, Venom with Tom Hardy.

Q: What advice would you give to anyone starting out in your business?

A: “All you know isn’t all there is to know; there-fore, you should always remain teachable.”

