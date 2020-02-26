Leading Lady of Real Estate

Paula Traver has become a fixture on the island as a member of Sea Pines Real Estate and as a local leader in the industry, with TV appearances adding to her already high profile. We asked her a few questions on what makes up her secret to success.

Q: How long have you been in business?

A: 17 years on Hilton Head Island but I bought my first home at age 19. That was the true start with my love affair of real estate.

Q: What challenges did you face as a woman in the real estate business?

A: With over 1,900 agents, one needs to be ambitious. If you put the time and energy into your clients, you will achieve results.

Q: Who are your biggest supporters?

A: My husband and children! They never complained. In the begin-ning, I was commuting from Connecticut. Ironically, during my commuting years I had the most transactions!

Q: To what do you attribute your success?

A: Not being pushy. Always pointing out the bad I see on a property as well as the good. That has always served me well.

Paula Traver & Associates | 843. 247.3728 | www.hhi4me.com