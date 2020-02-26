Broad Smiles at Broad Creek Marina Adventures

Encompassing some of the island’s most exciting attractions and one of its most beloved restaurants, Broad Creek Marina Adventures brings together ZipLine HH, Aerial Adventure HH, Broad Creek Marina and Up the Creek Pub & Grill. And, coming soon, the adrenaline-pumping fun of GoKart HH.

Q: Tell us a little bit about your female management staff – how long have most of you worked here and what are your responsibilities?

A: A majority of the women here have been with us for more than a decade. You’re looking at a cumulative total of 55 years of broad smiles. We have women involved in all aspects of the operation from customer relations to communications and to financial operations. But no matter where they are in the organization, their responsibility first and foremost is to reflect the company’s commitment to fun and adventure.

Q: How excited are you to start ramping up the GoKart HH aspect of the experience?

A: We have never heard more excitement than we have for the electric GoKarts. The response from the community has been unbelievable. And it fits nicely with our overarching goal of offering outdoor Lowcountry thrills.

18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island, SC | 843.681.3625 | www.ziplinehiltonhead.com