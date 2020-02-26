The Leading Ladies of Al & Harry’s Home Fashions

You have no doubt seen the adorable storefront of Al & Harry’s Home Fashions while wandering Calhoun Street, and perhaps wandered in to check out the dazzling home décor within. The story behind the storefront, that of owner Alison Fargione, is equally inspiring.

Q: What were your biggest challenges in the beginning?

A: I didn’t face any outward challenges I would say my challenge was in myself. I had to remind myself of the road that brought me here and to draw on the passion to create and not give up; to con-stantly press in.

Q: This being your first business, who were your mentors starting out?

A: There are a few women in the busi-ness I really admire but I would say my mentor is my husband Joe. We were in this together and he helped me with all the business aspects since I had no experience at all. Whenever there was something we weren’t sure of, we prayed and worked it out together.

Q: Beyond Joe, who were your big supporters?

A: My supporters were my family, I couldn’t have done it without them. My children Sarah, Rachel, Juliana and Michael have all been a big part of the business. Sarah and Juliana have joined us in the business and have given a fresh eye to everything. Rachel, although she lives in Charlotte, she joins us on our shopping trips to market and it’s always a fun time. Michael has helped move and deliver endless amounts of furniture always with a smile.My mom and dad are the inspiration for starting the store, I love designing things that remind me of home.

Q: What advice would you give for anyone starting out in your business?

A: My advice for anyone starting a busi-ness , would be to surround yourself with people who love you and care about your success. Also, follow your passion. If you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work.

20 Calhoun Street Bluffton, SC | 843.757.5999 | www.alandharryhome.com