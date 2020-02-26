The Leading Ladies of Island Getaway

For 20 years, Sarah Brooks and her hus-band Todd have been at the helm of Island Getaway, the business founded by Sarah’s father in the late ’80s. Under their lead-ership, and with the help of their staff, it has grown into one of the island’s leading vacation rental companies.

Q: What challenges does a woman face in your industry or what advantages does it give you?

A: In our line of work, women are typically the primary decision makers in choosing a vacation for their families. Our ladies relate to their needs and provide them with the knowledge and information to ensure a memorable experience. There will always be the stigma that someone “wants to talk to a man.” The gender difference subsides the moment they speak to a staff member and they realize that their expectations will be met or exceeded.

Q: While there’s no “magic pill” for suc-cess, what do you think has been the single most important thing for yours?

A: The working atmosphere we have created at Island Getaway. The staff does not see each other as just co-workers, they are good friends and like family. The majority of our staff has been here over ten years (and almost half over 15 years). They are friends outside of the office, have seen each other’s kids grow up, and have enormous support for each other on every level. It creates an environment of a close-knit group and everyone is working towards the same goal.

Q: What advice would you give to anyone starting out in your business?

A: Always do the right thing. Your rep-utation means way more in the long run than you could ever imagine when starting out. You can take shortcuts in efforts to grow your business more quickly, but it will always catch up with you… Treat people with respect, listen to their needs, and follow up with them and communicate.

