The Leading Lady of Coastal Long-Term Rental Company

Broker-in-Charge Laura Wuller became the owner of Coastal Long-Term Rental Company, LLC in 2013 following a ten-year career in both the rental and real estate industries.

Q: What challenges do you face as a woman running her own business?

A: One big challenge I think all women face at some point during their career is a good balance of work, family time and personal time. Raising a family while successfully running my business has been one of my great-est challenges, and I’m proud of how I’ve accomplished a good balance.

Q: Who were your big supporters?

A: My husband, parents, the former owner of the business, former employers, and Realtors who I have known for years. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their encouragement.

Q: While there’s no “magic pill” for success, what do you think has been the single most important thing for yours?

A: I believe a good part of my success is derived from my reputation built on strong work ethic and a high sense of integrity. Growing up on a ranch in Montana, these qualities were simply a way of life.

