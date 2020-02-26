The Leading Lady of Java Burrito

For six years, Java Burrito has been keeping Hilton Head Island caffeinated and satisfied with their premium burritos and fresh experience. And leading the way has been owner Frederika Liene Feketé. Pour a cup of joe and hear a few thoughts on her success.

Q: What do you think has been the key to Java Burrito’s success?

A: I would say the thing that seems to always effect every aspect of success would be attention to detail. Every little thing counts. I’ve also been lucky to have such a great business partner - my husband.

Q: What advice would you give to anyone starting out in your business

A: To not be afraid of hard work, long days, and sacrifice. It helps if you’re a little competitive in nature ;)

Q: What can you tell us about your expansion plans?

A: We are opening in Old Town Bluffton this year! It will be a free-standing building with its own parking lot on the corner of May River Road and Wharf Street. We are so excited - it’s going to be really cool!

