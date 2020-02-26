The Leading Lady of Bluffton Aesthetics

Ingrid Nivens has long played a leading role in the spinal medicine practice run by her husband, Dr. David Nivens. With Bluffton Aesthetics, she steps into the spotlight at the helm of a full-service medical spa. Here she shares her thoughts on building her own legacy of quality care.

Q: What challenges did you face as a woman opening her own business?

A: The biggest challenge that I’ve faced is balancing the time required to focus on getting the business not only up and running, but succeeding, along with the everyday requirements of being a mom, wife and maintaining a key role in my husband’s business.

Q: Were there any mentors you looked to as you started out?

A: Although I’ve been involved in my husband’s medical practice for over 20 years, starting a med spa from ground zero was a new challenge. My husband has always been my primary mentor, however. I am thankful that I have several friends that have retail and service-oriented businesses that I have been able to lean on for advice in marketing and networking.

Q: Who were your big supporters?

A: My husband and my family have been my biggest supporters both in moral and financial support.

Q: While there’s no “magic pill” for success, what do you think has been the single most important thing for yours?

A: My goal in opening Bluffton Aesthetics was to provide the best service in a comfortable and professional environment. I visualized that many women like myself would like to have a place to go to learn how to take care of their skin and body and to address things that bother them without having to seek out a plastic surgeon. I feel that many women are okay with aging “gracefully,” but that doesn’t mean that we want to look our age! A large part of our success is that we invested in state-of-the-art equipment that allows us to address a multitude of concerns for skin and body. I am also fortunate to have a great support staff that is knowledgeable and experienced in our services.

Q: What advice would you give to anyone starting out in your business?

A: Our focus has and continues to be: how to stand out from our competition. I feel that this is key no matter what business you own. You need to be the best at what you have to offer.

3 Plantation Park Dr., Bluffton, SC | 843.505.0584 | www.blufftonaesthetics.com