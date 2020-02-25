The Leading Lady of Orangetheory Fitness

When Kelly Ogden launched her Orangetheory Fitness location on Hilton Head Island, she brought one of the most innovative fitness experiences in the world to our little island. Here she shares a few thoughts on how that happened.

Q: Were there any mentors you looked to as you started out?

A: My mentor for opening Orangetheory Fitness on the island is the founder of Orangetheory Fitness herself, Ellen Latham. My husband and I tried our first Orangetheory class while we were vis-iting Austin, TX a few years ago. After buying Ellen Latham’s book, “Push,” at the Austin studio I read it in two days and knew that I had to be a part of Orangetheory. Her story is amazing and inspiring! I’ve met and spoken to Ellen several times and her passion and down-to-earth realness is so catching!

Q: Who were your big supporters?

A: My husband and our three daughters are by far my biggest supporters, they’re my cheerleaders! After our youngest left for college, I knew I had to do some-thing. I grew up in a fitness-minded family and my first job out of college and while in grad school in the ’80s was as an aerobics instructor. While raising our family I participated in almost every fit-ness modality out there, so it was only natural that I came full circle to opening a fitness studio.

Q: What’s the secret to Orangetheory Fitness’ success?

A: Our success is in the community that has been created by our hardworking, butt kicking members and staff. Because Orangetheory Fitness is a heart rate mon-itor based workout designed for all ages and all abilities we have everyone coming together and supporting each other in class no matter where they are in their journey to a healthier and active life.

