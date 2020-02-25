The Leading Lady of The Art of Massage and Yoga/Herb Room

April Lewis lives and breathes wellness. Both through The Art of Massage and The Herb Room, she is committed to helping women feel their best. We found out how it all started for her.

Q: What led you to start your own business?

A: The reason that I started my own business was feeling unin-spired in prior jobs and knew there were a lot of things that I wanted to do differently. I did a lot of self studying and research-ing in hopes of creating an inspiring workplace.

Q: What has played the biggest role in your business’ growth?

A: Definitely community events. We volunteer or donate as much as we can to many different events from Humane Society fund-raisers, local marathons, breast cancer walks, etc... and there is no doubt that connecting with the community grows your business!

