Leading Ladies of Cera Products

Launched in 1993 by Charlene Riikonen, Cera Products encompasses a whole line of cutting edge hydration products used by every-one from pro athletes to Army Rangers and other military Special Operations. Today Riikonen runs the company with her daughter, Jennifer Gurrola at her side.

Q: What challenges did you face as a woman opening her own business?

A: As a woman starting a business, people often thought it was my husband at the head… And often the relationships which help you get contracts are those made in fraternities in college, on the golf course, etc. this was also reflected in seeking investment funds.

Q: What did it mean to you to have your daughter with you as you’ve grown?

A: We think alike in many or most instances, but she is far better at sales and marketing and working with the military. She also has more patience than I do. We are a great team!

88 Main St., D1, Hilton Head Island, SC | 843.842.2600 | www.ceraproductsinc.com