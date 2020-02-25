The Leading Lady of Terra’s Hair Salon

Women already face a unique set of challenges when creating a successful business, and those challenges multiply when your name is on the sign. Terra Scoggins has handled those challenges with a smile, establishing Terra’s Hair Salon as the island’s go-to destination for fabulous looks.

Q: How long have you been in business?

A: Since 2008

Q: What challenges did you face as a woman open-ing her own studio?

A: Goodness, it’s been so long. Feeling like I had to “do it all” immediately to be able to succeed. When In reality, everything worth something takes time, patience and a lot of long hours with hard work.

Q: Were there any mentors you looked to as you started out?

A: I’ve worked with so many amazing stylists and salon owners over the years. Each one has taught me something! What to do, what not to do. I remember a stylist icon I look up to once said at a class “be different but be your best”!

Q: Who were your big supporters along the way?

A: My family, always. and my loyal clients, I’ve had some clients for 19 years. They’ve been with me through a lot!

Q: While there’s no “magic pill” for success, what do you think has been the single most important thing for yours?

A: I care. I love people and I want everyone who leaves my studio to feel better about themselves. I offer hugs with services, free of charge haha. Just listening to others is key. If you love what you do and give it your best you will be successful.

Q: What advice would you give to anyone starting out in your business?

A: Keep on going! It will be hard sometimes and you will want to give up. But, pick yourself up and face another day. It is all worth it, I promise!

2 Marshland Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC | 843.682.4247 | www.terrashairstudio.com