In their profiles, these Lowcountry influencers share advice and connect across a diverse range of expertise and industries. They discuss their obstacles, accomplishments, backgrounds, motivation and the people who have inspired them.

This month, Monthly invited local women in business, education, sports and the arts to discuss their work and how they define success.

From the owners of small family businesses to the team that leads the Hilton Head Public Service District, these local women have made a positive impact in the community. They are the leading ladies of the Lowcountry — women in charge who make Hilton Head and Bluffton better places to live.

» THE LEADING LADIES OF STONEWORKS

StoneWorks is a leading resource for porcelain, quartz, granite, marble and tile. Our craftsmanship with state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and a vast stock of materials on hand can deliver “inspiration to installation” within 5 business days.

» THE LEADING LADY OF J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP

The global appeal of Lowcountry elegance can be traced back to the success of one firm: J Banks Design Group. And the success of J. Banks Design Group? Well, you can thank Joni Vanderslice for that. She supplemented her own talents by surround-ing herself with a world-class team and changed the Lowcountry. We find out how she did it.



» ALLIANCE DANCE ACADEMY’S LEADING LADIES



Rochelle Clarkson opened Alliance Dance Academy four years ago, having danced for over 50 years with a career as a dancer, artist and instructor who has helped launched hundreds of careers. A mentor and professional with a passion for dance, she shares her thoughts on bridging the artistic and business worlds.

» THE LEADING LADY OF TERRA’S HAIR SALON

Women already face a unique set of challenges when creating a successful business, and those challenges multiply when your name is on the sign. Terra Scoggins has handled those challenges with a smile, establishing Terra’s Hair Salon as the island’s go-to destination for fabulous looks.

» LEADING LADIES OF HILTON HEAD PSD



Founded in 1969, Hilton Head PSD has provided clean water and friendly service to the island as it has grown from a sleepy golf resort into a busy community. We asked a few of their leading ladies about their work at HHPSD and their lives as women in the industry.