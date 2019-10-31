Faith in Action

The Rev. Dr. Angela Jennings became pastor of Lord of Life a little more than a year ago. Originally from Virginia, she has been an ordained pastor for 21 years, and said one of her goals has been to bring laughter back into church. She tries to make her sermons fun, telling jokes and playing games. At a recent service, she asked the congregation to guess the products that different slogans represented.

Founded in 1996 by a group of Sun City Hilton Head residents, Lord of Life Lutheran Church works to share God’s love, welcome all, help one another grow in faith and care for others.

“Lutherans can be very serious,” Jennings said. “But the grace that Jesus gives us is a wonderful gift, and we should be happy in that. And that happiness then translates into laughter and joy. So we release some of our tension that the world puts on us by being happy in Jesus’ presence and his grace.”

As a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Bluffton church participates in a wide variety of ministries locally, statewide, nationally and globally.

Members volunteer with various organizations, including Backpack Buddies, Habitat for Humanity, Bluffton Self Help and Family Promise of Beaufort County. They make prayer pillows, quilts and other items to comfort people going through difficult times. They donate food, clothing, school supplies and uniforms to needy families in the area and collect toys for children at Christmas. They host a spring brunch and fashion show to raise money for Family Promise and Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse.

In addition to all the outreach ministries of Lord of Life, the church offers several ways for members to connect with each other and grow in their faith. They can participate in Bible studies, a craft group or a book club, serve on the church’s Stephen Ministry or attend a women’s retreat.

Even animals have a place at Lord of Life, where there is an annual Blessing of the Animals service the first week of October.

Lord of Life also is celebrating its 10th year offering PlayCare, a program for children ages 6 months and older offered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The church also offers PlayCamp, a similar program that is open to children up to rising fourth-graders on days when local schools are closed.

The church currently holds services at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays, but that will change Dec. 1 — new service times will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with an adult Bible study in between. On the occasion of a fifth Sunday in a month, services are combined at 10 a.m. and followed by brunch. Communion is offered at every service.

Lord of Life will present its Christmas cantata, “Were You There on That Christmas Night: A Christmas Musical,” composed by Lloyd Larson, on Dec. 8 at its regular services. Adult choir director Judy Moran said the performance will feature a combined choir and guest instrumentalists.

The church’s Stephen Ministry will present a “Blue Christmas” service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 as a way to comfort people who are struggling during the holiday season due to the loss of loved ones. The service is open to all.

For more information on Lord of Life, call 843-757-4774 or go to www.lordoflife-bluffton.org.