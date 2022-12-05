KEEP YOUR SKIN HEALTHY DURING THE WINTER

We all know how important skin care can be in the height of summer, but living well in the skin you’re in is a year-round job. Winter is still a wonderland in the Lowcountry, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid supporting your skin.

Whether you’re striving to avoid dry, itchy skin, heal harsher winter conditions, or maintain healthy prevention of skin cancers, here are your best bets for the – somewhat – cooler months.

Don’t like it hot. Lower temps and shorter showers and not over-washing hands is always good advice. Your skin pays the price because scalding water can strip essential natural oils and dry out skin.

Deep conditioning in colder conditions. Moisturizing is often overlooked as it can seem non-essential but it’s anything but, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. The more you lose hydration, the more it needs to be replaced. In the winter, your skin needs all the help it can get, from chapped lips to cracked hands to whole-body healing.

Take cover. Skin damage is not caused by heat or high temperatures, it’s caused by the sun, and especially in the Lowcountry, the sun still shines all winter long. Don’t be afraid to pull out the hats and scarves to keep out the chill and extrabright UV rays.

Hydrate. To avoid dehydrating, hook up a humidifier, trade out a few caffeinated cups for hot water and lemon.