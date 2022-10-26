TROTTING ON THANKSGIVING

A Thanksgiving tradition in the Lowcountry continues with a series of turkey trots. A holiday to celebrate families, Thanksgiving is also a time for the community to get together and enjoy our great fall weather and run throughout our streets.

Here are some trots scheduled for November.

Turkey Trot 5K

The 34th Annual Hilton Head Island Recreation Association Turkey Trot 5K starts at Skull Creek Dockside, winds through Hilton Head Plantation, and finishes back at the Skull Creek Dockside. There’s also a Fun Walk. Hilton Head Island Rec has partnered with Deep Well Project to collect nonperishable food items. Consider bringing a nonperishable food item to packet pickup or race day. 8 a.m. Nov. 24. Islandreccenter.org/events/trot

Palmetto Dunes Turtle Trot 5K

A 5-kilometer run/walk at Palmetto Dunes Resort on Hilton Head Island. The hard, flat beach serves as the racecourse. Kids 12 and under free. 9 a.m. Nov. 24. Results will be emailed to each participant after the event. Registration is online only. Sign-up at runsignup.com/Race/SC/ HiltonHeadIsland/PalmettoDunesTurtleTrot5K

Historic Bluffton 5K Turkey Chase

The 12th annual Bluffton Turkey chase held at Oyster Park (Wharf St). 8:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

Runsignup.com/Race/SC/Bluffton/BTownTurkeyChase5K

LowCountry Habitat Turkey Trot 5K

Join LowCountry Habitat for Humanity for a run through downtown Beaufort. 8 a.m. Nov. 24. Bay and Newcastle Streets. The event is pet- and stroller-friendly. Info at runningintheusa.com/details/67575.