TERRIFYING TALES

Written folklore is plentiful and gobbled up as entertainment by the curious. Perhaps those more adventurous will take advantage of the many ghost tours offered year-round throughout the region.

The Lowcountry is filled with fascinating, haunting tales: from broomstick hags and ghostly pirates to headless Civil War specters seen cleaning their weapons.

“There really are some fun stories,” says Executive Director of the South Carolina Lowcountry Tourism Commission, Peach Morrison. “I don’t doubt that they’re out there.”

Representing Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties, Morrison points to the commission’s website for dozens of juicy local legends. Yes, the haunted tales run deep, and whatever your position on truth versus fiction, the accounts are nothing short of mysterious.

The Castle

One of Morrison’s favorites involves an Italian Renaissance mansion in Beaufort referred to as “The Castle.”

Legend has it that a mischievous dwarf court jester named Guenache was exploring the new world with Jean Ribaut in the late 16th century. After his death, he attached himself to a particular home, which during the Civil War was used as a military hospital and later a morgue. One wonders the attraction of this tiny specter to the structure, but families living there reported dwarf sightings. The jester was said to often show himself to children.

Young Lily, whose father Dr. Joseph Johnson completed building the castle for his family’s home, talks of Guenache joining her for tea parties while dressed in his former jester attire. Later, visitors to the castle talk of rearranged furniture, slamming doors and the tinkle of bells.

“Ghosts don’t like you messing with their houses,” says Morrison. “Guenache liked order and would mess up things like laundry if the clothing wasn’t folded and put away promptly.”

The Lighthouse and the Girl in the Blue Dress

This is a somber ghost tale of a girl in a blue dress and her father. In 1898, Lighthouse Keeper Adam Fripp was said to be tending the range light in Palmetto Dunes during a vicious hurricane. Drenched but committed to his task, he moved from the oil house, up the long spiral staircase, to the tower in the drenching rain.

Fripp suffered a heart attack from the strain as his young daughter, Caroline, in her long blue dress, went up to search for him. Near death, he implored her to “keep the light burning no matter how dangerous the storm.” She followed her father’s’dying request, and through hip-deep water, worked to replenish the lamps with oil. The physical strain, coupled with deep sorrow were too much and Caroline too, soon met her demise. On stormy nights, sightings of a luminous girl in a blue dress have been reported moving around the lighthouse grounds. Historical transcripts reveal no Fripp ever having been a keeper.

Spooky Sheldon Church

The Old Sheldon Church, built in 1745, was once at the center of a Revolutionary War battle. It burned down in 1779, was rebuilt in 1826, but burned again in 1865. Decades later investigating paranormal activity at the church has become an annual ritual. An apparition of a woman in a dress has been seen.

The church has no electricity, so groups will bring an electro-magnetic field reader (EMF) and a video recorder in hopes of connecting with the spirits. Questions are asked to a possible presence – and sometimes the EMF lights up in red. Sometimes there are quick flashes.

More than 10 years ago a group visiting the church believed it made contact with something, some presence.

The group asked if the presence believes it is living or dead but received no response.

"Do you not want to talk about it?" they asked. There was a quick flash. A few minutes later the group asked if it should leave. A flash signaled it was time to go.

Hags and Haints

Did you know witches and hags are said to have compulsive tendencies? One popular Gullah ghost story tells how to keep hags or witches away from your home. Simply lay a broom on your doorstep. She can’t enter because she’ll have to count each of its straws before making a move, which will give you plenty of time to get away.

Pirate Dreams

There was a gardener who had a dream of a ghost pirate and his buried gold. The pirate demanded the gardener to dig on his boss’ property for his treasure until it was found. He was also instructed not to tell a soul the reason for his actions or dire consequences would ensue. Hole after hole he would dig, then fill in again if no gold was found.

The boss began to become angry, insisting the gardener tell him why he continued this ritual. But the gardener refused. One day the boss angrily insisted he reveal the reason, saying he’d be fired if he did not give him an answer. Weary, he gave in, worried for his employment. That night, the gardener suffered a stroke, unable to utter another word for the rest of this days.

“Some people believe in it, but I’m not sure if I do,” says Morrison. “They’ve never shown themselves to me.”