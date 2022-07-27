SUMMER FUN AT HOME

HOLD A COOKING OR BAKING COMPETITION : Search for a family-friendly dinner or dessert recipe online (try to find one with a lot of steps.) Print the recipe out, set up cooking stations for each member of your family, then set a timer and see who wins. For younger children, be sure to pick easier or no-bake recipes like trail mix or Rice Krispie treats.

Summer is heating up in the Lowcountry. If you’re looking for some at-home ideas to keep the family busy, we’ve rounded up some unique ideas.

TAKE A FAMILY BIKE RIDE: We are so blessed to live in an area with beautiful biking trails and winding beaches. Spend a morning or afternoon on a bike ride as a family. Stop along the trails and make a list of any interesting wildlife you encounter. When you get home, Google what you found as a family and learn more about different native species.

HOST A SPA DAY: Every vacation calls for a bit of relaxation. Start with fresh fruit smoothies for breakfast. Make a pitcher of lemon and cucumber water to sip on throughout the day. Find a yoga class on YouTube and practice together in the backyard. Spend the rest of the day meditating, reading, and listening to soothing music.

DIGITAL DETOX: No matter the at-home adventure, stepping away from constant technology is a great opportunity to get away from the allure of our devices. When enjoying family time, put away all phones or tablets and focus on each other. With fewer distractions, the family will be more engaged.