Welcome the Sea Turtles

The Town of Hilton Head protects Loggerheads by requiring residents along the beach to turn out lights or shield them from the beach from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sea Turtle nesting season begins May 1. To ensure a safe season, the all-volunteer Sea Turtle Patrol HHI will patrol the beaches until the end of the hatching season (July through October). Residents are advised of a few guidelines.

Beach goers are asked never to disturb marked nests. Leave only your footprints on the beach. Sandcastles should be flattened with all holes filled and trash removed.

Nothing should be left on the beach.

If you spot a nesting turtle, do not shine any lights or use flash photography. Stay behind the turtle so that she cannot see you, and observe from a distance. Use red flashlights instead of white.

Each morning during turtle season, the non-profit Sea Turtle Patrol HHI drives along the island’s beaches, searching for Loggerhead tracks and new nests. This year the first nest of the season was dedicated to Scott Liggett, the late Director of Public Projects and Facilities for the Town of Hilton Head. Visit seaturtlepatrolhhi.org for more information.