Books to look forward to in 2022

Author of the award-winning “The Buddha in the Attic” and “When the Emperor Was Divine,” and the heartbreaking and brilliant short story “Diem Perdidi,” Julie Otsuka’s first novel since 2011 is a story about what happens to a group of “obsessed recreational swimmers when a crack appears at the bottom of their local pool.”

Here are a few titles we are looking forward to in 2022:

The new year signals the promise of new books ready to be read and savored.

An intimate tale of mothers and daughters, and the sorrows of implacable loss, Otsuka’s novel focuses on a character who is slowly losing her memory. For Alice, the pool was her stand against the “darkness of her encroaching dementia.”

Otsuka is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship. “The Swimmers” is expected to be released Feb. 22.

GWENDY'S FINAL TASK, STEPHEN KING AND RICHARD CHIZMAR

The prolific Stephen King (63 novels) rarely disappoints, and “Gwendy’s Final Task” promises to engage readers until the last word. This is the final installment in the Gwendy’s Button Box trilogy written with Richard Chizmar.

When she was 12 years old Gwendy Peterson met a “mysterious stranger” who gave her a mysterious box for safekeeping. Years later, the button box enters Gwendy’s life again. A successful novelist and a rising political star, she is again forced to deal with the temptation the box represented.

The book is a journey from Castle Rock to another famous cursed Maine city to the MF-1 space station, where Gwendy must execute a “secret mission to save the world.”

“Gwendy’s Final Task” is expected to be to be available Feb. 15.

THE PARIS APARTMENT: A NOVEL, LUCY FOLEY

A New York Times bestselling author, Lucy Foley’s latest mystery is set in a Paris apartment building in which “every resident has something to hide.”

The author of five novels, Foley’s tale focuses on Jess, who needs a “fresh start.” She heads to Paris to stay with her half-brother Ben, but when she arrives, he is missing. Every neighbor is a suspect, and everyone is hiding something.

“The Paris Apartment” is expected to be released Feb. 22.

THE CANDY HOUSE, JENNIFER EGAN

A Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “A Visit from the Goon Squad,” Jennifer Egan has written a “deeply moving novel about the quest for authenticity and meaning” in the world.

The “Candy House” spins together interlocking narratives by writing about the lives of multiple characters whose paths intersect over several decades.

The novel is described as a “testament to the tenacity and transcendence of human longing for real connection.”

“The Candy House” is expected to be available April 5.

RICKEY: THE LIFE AND LEGEND OF AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL, HOWARD BRYANT

Howard Bryant, who wrote the definitive biography of baseball great Henry Aaron, tells the story of Rickey Henderson, the baseball’s best leadoff hitter and all-time base stealer.

Henderson’s story is told from his childhood in Oakland, California to his prowess on the diamond that spanned 25 years with nine different teams.

Henderson was a “brash, larger-than-life persona that stole the nation’s heart.”

“Rickey” is expected to be released June 7.