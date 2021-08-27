USCB earns athletic accolades

The University of South Carolina Beaufort saw its student-athletes recognized this past season for their exploits. Men’s golfer Dawson Peters was selected to the first team of the College of Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American Men’s At-Large Team. The first team consisted of 10 at-large NAIA student-athletes. Peters, who just finished his second year at USCB, is a business administration major and has a 3.63 GPA.

Peters and junior Jacob Thomas were named NAIA Men’s Golf All-Americans. Peters was named a First Team All-American, while Thomas earned second-team recognition.

Thomas finished the season ranked 27th in the nation; Peters was 30th overall.

Thomas finished inside the top 5 four times, including winning the dual match versus SCAD. Peters won three tournaments this year and has earned five trophies during his tenure at USCB. This year the senior won the DI Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, the DI Oldfield Classic and most recently the Roadrunner Classic.

The USCB baseball team earned an American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence award. The ABCA recognized more than 580 member-college and high school programs from across the country. The award highlights programs coached by ABCA members who posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2020-21 academic year. Of the teams, there were 200 high school and 380 collegiate programs.

The USCB women’s golf team earned a top-5 finish in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Award. USCB placed fifth in the NAIA for team grade-point averages from the most recent season. As a four-person team, the Sand Sharks boasted a 3.680 GPA — the highest from any Sun Conference school.