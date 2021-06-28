Fun ways to celebrate Independence Day

There’s nothing better on Independence Day than enjoying your family, spending time outdoors and cooking a savory backyard barbecue. The summer heat is upon us, so keep it simple. Start with starters such as chips and dip and then grill burgers, hot dogs, steak, grilled vegetables or corn on the cob. Cool off with sweet tea, lemonade or a cold beer.

Celebrating Independence Day often means enjoying fireworks outside. But there are plenty of other activities to help celebrate the festive day. Monthly has got you covered with these DIY Fourth of July suggestions.

YARD GAMES

There are myriad options to keep the family entertained including cornhole, horseshoes or even a potato sack race.

Or try yard bowling. Set up soup cans and knock’ em down. Have a game of catch or take a few swings with a game of Wiffle ball.

DECORATE BIKES AND HAVE A PARADE

Independence Day is a chance for kids to show off their patriotic style by decorating their bikes. Red, white and blue crepe paper streamers is classic. Add tiny American flags to give the bike a patriotic look.

PATRIOTIC PINWHEELS

Pinwheels are an Independence Day staple. The spinners are fun for kids, but they also make for an attractive look at home. Making your own pinwheel at home is a fun DIY project.

RED, WHITE AND BLUE DESSERTS

A frozen treat such as chocolate-covered frozen bananas gets into the spirit with sprinkles. A cupcake with red, white and blue accents is a fun patriotic dessert. Or cut everybody a slice of ice cream flag cake.

MAKE YOUR YARD A WATER PARK

Cool off by making your yard a water park. Water balloon toss is a fun way to be active and get wet. Another option is an inflatable pool or Slip ‘N Slide. Want less of a splash? Try a 6-foot unicorn sprinkler (yes, this is a real thing).

HOST AN OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

After a day of activity, relax at night with a movie. The family can gather after dessert and enjoy movies with patriotic themes. Options for the entire family include “The Sandlot,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “National Treasure,” “An American Tail” and “The Music Man.”

GO FOR A WALK ON THE BEACH

A stroll on the beach is the perfect way to enjoy a few tranquil moments in the day. Aside from the beautiful view of the ocean and great people watching, there are many health benefits of walking on the beach. Walking barefoot on sand is a powerful yet gentle form of exercise.

A DAY ON THE WATER

A day on the water is the ultimate Independence Day experience. There’s no better way to cool off then enjoying time on a Jet ski, kayaking, paddle boarding or taking a smooth sailing venture. Want a little connection to ocean life? Book a dolphin tour.

REHEARSE AND PERFORM SONGS

Use music to celebrate the bonds of family. Get together to write your own lyrics or try belting out traditional Independence Day favorites. Here are a few patriotic karaoke suggestions:

"You're a Grand Old Flag" (Samuel A. Ward)"; Yankee Doodle"(Robert Shaw Chorale); and "God Bless the USA" (Lee Greenwood); and “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A." (John Mellencamp).