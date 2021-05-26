Schools honor teachers and support staff for 2021-2022

Beaufort County School District teachers and staff were treated with flowers, balloons and other goodies as Board of Education members and district administrators made surprise visits to their classrooms and work areas to announce the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.
“This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the unique gifts of our best of the best teacher and staff leaders,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez. “They represent all district employees who have worked tirelessly to innovate instruction and have been instrumental in supporting our students’ needs in so many ways during this unprecedented year.”
Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum. Teachers honored will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.
Support staff honorees are selected by school staff and can include social workers, school nurses, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists. Staff honored will be eligible for District Support Staff Person of the Year.
The complete list of teachers and support staff can be found on our website.
The 2021-2022 Beaufort County Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year:
|SCHOOL
|TEACHER OF THE YEAR
|SUPPORT STAFF OF THE YEAR
|Battery Creek High
|Aimee Whitesell
|Diane Murray
|Beaufort Elementary
|Julie Hall
|Cathy Power
|Beaufort High
|Hillary Savarese
|Terry Rawlins
|Beaufort Middle
|Amanda Trimpey
|Mary Winburn
|Beaufort-Jasper ACE
|Shateria Nunley
|Kim Wooden
|Bluffton Elementary, ECC
|Celia Miller
|Linda Graves
|Bluffton High
|Amy Waddell
|Cheryl George
|Bluffton Middle
|Corry Thompson
|Kimberly Millard
|Broad River Elementary
|William Gallagher
|Doreen Fields-Hall
|Coosa Elementary
|Elizabeth Simonis
|Nichelle Mcewen -Tyson
|H. E. McCracken Middle
|Lynne Sunday
|Desiree Ryan
|Hilton Head ECC
|Donna Miller
|Dana Stewart
|Hilton Head Elementary (IB)
|Terri Foy
|Bernadette Mouzon
|Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie Island
|Erin Richter
|Aurora Flores
|Hilton Head Island High
|Oana Bejan
|Christopher Sykes
|Hilton Head Island Middle
|Ann Buckley
|Amy Keber
|Joseph Shanklin Elementary
|Jasmine Cuylear
|Buffy Martin
|Lady’s Island Elementary
|Kelly Breit
|Rebecca Kreps
|Lady’s Island Middle
|Natarsha Glover
|Emanuel Vince Dore
|May River High School
|Laurel Hennessey
|Kelly Minasi
|M. C. Riley Elementary/ECC
|Darren Weingart
|Deborah Monroe
|Mossy Oaks Elementary
|Christopher Crabb
|Arinethia Ferguson
|Okatie Elementary
|DJ Wilson
|Christel Valentino
|Port Royal Elementary
|Maura Krepps
|Regina Johnson
|Pritchardville Elementary
|Malinda Kennedy
|Leslie Mildish
|Red Cedar Elementary
|Nathan Kooi
|Bethany Byrne
|Right Choices
|Donna Wermann
|River Ridge Academy
|Stacie Gleva
|Meredith Larsen
|Robert Smalls Intl. Academy
|Christy Smith-McCullough
|Erick Alston
|St. Helena Elementary, ELC
|Marie E. Murray
|Carmen Bultron-Griffith
|Whale Branch E.C. High
|Hannah Stevenson
|Jissie Simmons
|Whale Branch El., Davis ECC
|Erica Parker
|Roberta Mullen
|Whale Branch Middle
|Angela Roberts
|Holly Mehrer
|
Adult Education
Transportation District Office
Office of Early Childhood Education
|
Dr. Otis Smith
|
Jill Maclaughlin
Richard O’Connell
Brandy Majors
Mary Beth Christensen