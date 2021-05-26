Schools honor teachers and support staff for 2021-2022

Beaufort County School District teachers and staff were treated with flowers, balloons and other goodies as Board of Education members and district administrators made surprise visits to their classrooms and work areas to announce the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.

“This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the unique gifts of our best of the best teacher and staff leaders,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez. “They represent all district employees who have worked tirelessly to innovate instruction and have been instrumental in supporting our students’ needs in so many ways during this unprecedented year.”

Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum. Teachers honored will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.

Support staff honorees are selected by school staff and can include social workers, school nurses, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists. Staff honored will be eligible for District Support Staff Person of the Year.

The complete list of teachers and support staff can be found on our website.

The 2021-2022 Beaufort County Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year: