Schools honor teachers and support staff for 2021-2022

BCSDBeaufort County School District teachers and staff were treated with flowers, balloons and other goodies as Board of Education members and district administrators made surprise visits to their classrooms and work areas to announce the 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.

“This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the unique gifts of our best of the best teacher and staff leaders,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.  “They represent all district employees who have worked tirelessly to innovate instruction and have been instrumental in supporting our students’ needs in so many ways during this unprecedented year.”

Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers according to criteria established by the schools, the South Carolina Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum.  Teachers honored will be eligible for District Teacher of the Year honors next fall.

Support staff honorees are selected by school staff and can include social workers, school nurses, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries and technology and data specialists. Staff honored will be eligible for District Support Staff Person of the Year.

The 2021-2022 Beaufort County Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year:

SCHOOL  TEACHER OF THE YEAR SUPPORT STAFF OF THE YEAR
Battery Creek High Aimee Whitesell Diane Murray 
Beaufort Elementary Julie Hall Cathy Power
Beaufort High Hillary Savarese Terry Rawlins
Beaufort Middle Amanda Trimpey Mary Winburn
Beaufort-Jasper ACE Shateria Nunley Kim Wooden
Bluffton Elementary, ECC Celia Miller Linda Graves
Bluffton High Amy Waddell Cheryl George
Bluffton Middle Corry Thompson Kimberly Millard
Broad River Elementary William Gallagher Doreen Fields-Hall 
Coosa Elementary Elizabeth Simonis  Nichelle Mcewen -Tyson 
H. E. McCracken Middle Lynne Sunday Desiree Ryan
Hilton Head ECC Donna Miller Dana Stewart
Hilton Head Elementary (IB) Terri Foy Bernadette Mouzon
Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie Island Erin Richter Aurora Flores
Hilton Head Island High Oana Bejan  Christopher Sykes
Hilton Head Island Middle Ann Buckley Amy Keber
Joseph Shanklin Elementary Jasmine Cuylear Buffy Martin
Lady’s Island Elementary Kelly Breit Rebecca Kreps
Lady’s Island Middle Natarsha Glover Emanuel Vince Dore
May River High School Laurel Hennessey Kelly Minasi
M. C. Riley Elementary/ECC Darren Weingart Deborah Monroe
Mossy Oaks Elementary Christopher Crabb Arinethia Ferguson
Okatie Elementary DJ Wilson Christel Valentino
Port Royal Elementary Maura Krepps Regina Johnson
Pritchardville Elementary Malinda Kennedy Leslie Mildish
Red Cedar Elementary Nathan Kooi Bethany Byrne 
Right Choices   Donna Wermann
River Ridge Academy Stacie Gleva Meredith Larsen
Robert Smalls Intl. Academy Christy Smith-McCullough Erick Alston
St. Helena Elementary, ELC Marie E. Murray Carmen Bultron-Griffith
Whale Branch E.C. High Hannah Stevenson Jissie Simmons
Whale Branch El., Davis ECC Erica Parker Roberta Mullen
Whale Branch Middle Angela Roberts Holly Mehrer

Adult Education

Transportation District Office                                               

Office of Early Childhood Education                                                  
Dr. Otis Smith

Jill Maclaughlin

Richard O’Connell

Brandy Majors

Mary Beth Christensen 