Alex Brown pushes for real change

He started thinking about, and praying on, making a run for the soon-to-be-vacated Ward 1 town council seat, which he won in November.

Alex Brown had a history of active business and community involvement on Hilton Head. It wasn’t until the coronavirus pandemic winnowed down his busy schedule that he had time to assess his ability to make real change.

Brown, 47, who served as a member of the planning commission, is also vice president of operations for Camp Hilton Head. His community service is lengthy, including coaching and mentoring youth.

“I started reflecting and praying on it. I said, ‘You know Alex, you might be spinning your wheels because you keep talking … making recommendations … trying to convince folks,” Brown said in a recent interview. .. “At the end of the day, the decision is somebody else’s.’ So, I had a moment, and said, ‘I need to do this.’”

In doing “this,” he has compiled a long list of goals that he wants to achieve. His top priorities are preserving the Gullah culture and reexamining the town’s concept of limited-service government.