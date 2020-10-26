Beaufort Memorial expands healthcare offerings in southern Beaufort County

The brand-new three-story facility opens Nov. 2 and features 16 practices offering primary and specialty care along with a walk-in clinic, outpatient and cardiac rehabilitation, laboratory and imaging services, a breast health center, memory center and Beaufort Memorial’s second-full-service cancer center.

The ongoing migration of residents to southern Beaufort County has exacerbated an already strained healthcare system, making it difficult to find even basic primary care. This month, Beaufort Memorial Hospital will help ease the demand for medical services with the opening of its new 70,000-square-foot Okatie Medical Pavilion.

“The Okatie Medical Pavilion is part of Beaufort Memorial’s long-term plan to expand our bricks-and-mortar facilities south of the Broad to provide high-quality care where it’s most needed,” said BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley. “We are very excited to bring in new board-certified providers to the area and offer access to specialists that patients would normally have to see in Beaufort or Charleston.”

BMH broke ground on the new building in May 2019 on 19 acres at 122 Okatie Center Boulevard North. It will replace Bluffton Medical Services, a complex of multispecialty medical offices Beaufort Memorial first opened in 2006 in Westbury Park.

Along with a full-time primary care practice, the center will offer OB-GYN and orthopaedic services as well as appointments with BMH specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, vascular surgery and neurology, and subspecialists from MUSC Health.

It will also include the hospital’s third Express Care & Occupational Health, a walk-in clinic providing immediate care for minor injuries and illnesses and medical services for companies enrolled in the hospital’s Well at Work program.

A breast health center in the complex will make it more convenient for area residents to get screening and diagnostic mammograms, diagnostic ultrasounds and bone density screenings. Other diagnostic services, including CT, MRI, X-ray and cardiac stress testing will be available in the pavilion’s imaging center.

To better serve the area’s growing aging population, the hospital included a new Memory Center for dementia patients and their caregivers. In addition to providing comprehensive neurological examinations, the center will serve as a research clearing house, directing patients to the care they need and providing resources for their loved ones.

One of the core offerings in the complex is the Beaufort Memorial New River Cancer Center, developed in affiliation with MUSC Health. It will provide radiation and medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services, access to clinical trials, and consultations with subspecialists experienced in treating rare or complex cancers. The state-of-the-art facility has been equipped with a Halcyon™ Linear Accelerator radiotherapy system, designed to target tumors with pinpoint precision.

The joint venture expands the collaboration BMH has had with MUSC, providing expertise in sub-specialties not available in Beaufort. Initiated in 2016, the affiliation with the National Cancer Institute-designated cancer program at MUSC has allowed BMH patients to participate in groundbreaking clinical trials studying promising new cancer drugs and treatments.

“This expansion of our existing relationship with BMH to extend specialty services in the Bluffton area aligns with MUSC Health’s commitment to making sure that patients throughout South Carolina receive the right care, in the right place, and at the right time,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for academic affairs, University. “By working together, we can provide more convenient, coordinated and high-quality care to all of those individuals who need both MUSC and BMH services.”

For more information, visit BeaufortMemorial.org/OkatieMedicalPavilion.