Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October

To ensure a safe walk, participants are invited to walk in small teams of friends and family on sidewalks, tracks and trails. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Vineyard Bluffton has a team of dedicated walkers. The assisted living and memory care community walks for its residents with Alzheimer’s and their families.

The commitment to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease continues with an extra emphasis on health and safety this year. Bluffton’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31.

Lindsay Edwards, Vineyard’s sales director, said she walks for her great-grandmother Catherine Henning, who died of Alzheimer’s 16 years ago.

Edwards said Henning’s kind spirit is remembered forever.

“She always brought a smile to my face with her cheery disposition and funny sense of humor, but most of all, I will always admire my grandmother, Sandy for her dedication and patience,” Edwards said.

Janaya Price, Vineyard’s life enrichment director, walks for her great grandmother Allene Housey, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease before her death two years ago. She was a retired registered nurse and cared for others her entire life.

“A caretaker at heart, for her family, friends and even strangers, she gave the best of herself to those who came in contact with her,” Price said.

To read more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the stories that inspire the participants, visit www.hiltonheadmonthly.com.