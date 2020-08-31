New MUSC children’s hospital ‘finest’ in the country

Three years after breaking ground, the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion at Medical University of South Carolina is open.

The $385 million project in Charleston provides state-of-the-art care for children and women.

MUSC’s new facility has 250 beds, about 20% more than its previous children’s center, according to hospital officials. An entire floor is reserved for children with heart conditions, while another is for children with cancer. The neonatal ICU and the cancer unit are designed to keep families together during the hospital stay, with more than 80 licensed b eds and single-patient family rooms. There also are play spaces so kids still have the chance to be kids, including an atrium playroom.