Talking with: S.C. Tourism Ambassador Darius Rucker

Hootie & the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker has strong ties to South Carolina: He’s a Charleston native, and his band got its start in Columbia, at the University of South Carolina. The state feels pretty strongly about him, too, naming him the 2020 South Carolina Tourism Ambassador. Monthly sat down with Rucker to discuss his role as tourism ambassador and his favorite things about the Palmetto State.

Question. What does being named the 2020 South Carolina Tourism Ambassador mean in terms of the duties, and what does it mean to you?

Answer. Man, it is such an honor. I feel like we’ve always tried to spread the gospel about South Carolina wherever we go on tour around the country and even the world, but for them to say we want you to be an official ambassador is so special. I’m excited to work with them to get the word out about our great state to even more people.

Q. You are known for loving South Carolina. What are some of the best things about South Carolina?

A. I always say it starts with the people. It’s such a friendly, easygoing way of life, plus it’s where I grew up and where my family still is now. It will always be home. On top of that there’s the amazing Lowcountry food and the great golf courses we have — I love it.

Q. The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate is held annually at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, followed by your concert at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. What made you sponsor this tournament?

A. It’s been really awesome to watch how this event is grown. Besides music and my family, golf and the University of South Carolina are two of my favorite things in the world. So it seemed like a natural fit to put a tournament like this together. But to see what it’s become and how it’s one of the top competitions every year is really special. It’s always such a fun weekend for me to go out and meet the players, and we love performing for them. I look forward to that show every year.

Q. Any plans for new music or a new tour?

A. We’ve been really busy in the studio. It was so much fun to get back on the road with my brothers last year for the Hootie & the Blowfish tour and to dive back into that side of things, but it also gave me a renewed energy and passion for the country music I make. Working on this new album has been fun — I can’t wait for people to hear it.