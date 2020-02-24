Subscribe2

Go plastic-free: Where to find eco-friendly eateries

Online exclusiveplasticPlastics are the subject of two features in this month’s issue—see pages 26-27 and page 192. Online, we’re compiling a running list of local businesses that are using eco-friendly food packaging. These were submitted by our readers: 

 

Bluffton

The Salty Dog Cafe
Mulberry Street Trattoria
Calhoun Street Tavern
Old Town Dispensary
Pour Richard’s
Bluffton Brauhaus
Southern Barrel Brewing
Backwater Bill's Grill
First Watch
The Grind Coffee Roasters

Hilton Head Island

Local Pie 
Michael Anthony’s 
Java Burrito Company 
A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant 
Bad Biscuit 
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks 
Watusi Cafe 
The Whiskey Room 
Charbar Company 
Brother Shucker’s Bar & Grill 
Harris Teeter (salad bar) 
Annie O’s Kitchen 
Holy Tequila 
The Studio 
Delisheeyo 
Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte 
Healthy Habit 
The SandBar Beach Eats 

Do you know a local restaurant that uses eco-friendly products to serve or package food that’s not on this list? Email it to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com. 