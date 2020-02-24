Go plastic-free: Where to find eco-friendly eateries

Plastics are the subject of two features in this month’s issue—see pages 26-27 and page 192. Online, we’re compiling a running list of local businesses that are using eco-friendly food packaging. These were submitted by our readers:

Bluffton

The Salty Dog Cafe

Mulberry Street Trattoria

Calhoun Street Tavern

Old Town Dispensary

Pour Richard’s

Bluffton Brauhaus

Southern Barrel Brewing

Backwater Bill's Grill

First Watch

The Grind Coffee Roasters

Hilton Head Island

Local Pie

Michael Anthony’s

Java Burrito Company

A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant

Bad Biscuit

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

Watusi Cafe

The Whiskey Room

Charbar Company

Brother Shucker’s Bar & Grill

Harris Teeter (salad bar)

Annie O’s Kitchen

Holy Tequila

The Studio

Delisheeyo

Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte

Healthy Habit

The SandBar Beach Eats

Do you know a local restaurant that uses eco-friendly products to serve or package food that’s not on this list? Email it to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com.