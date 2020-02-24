Go plastic-free: Where to find eco-friendly eateries

Plastics are the subject of two features in this month’s issue—see pages 26-27 and page 192. Online, we’re compiling a running list of local businesses that are using eco-friendly food packaging. These were submitted by our readers:
Bluffton
The Salty Dog Cafe
Mulberry Street Trattoria
Calhoun Street Tavern
Old Town Dispensary
Pour Richard’s
Bluffton Brauhaus
Southern Barrel Brewing
Backwater Bill's Grill
First Watch
The Grind Coffee Roasters
Hilton Head Island
Local Pie
Michael Anthony’s
Java Burrito Company
A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant
Bad Biscuit
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
Watusi Cafe
The Whiskey Room
Charbar Company
Brother Shucker’s Bar & Grill
Harris Teeter (salad bar)
Annie O’s Kitchen
Holy Tequila
The Studio
Delisheeyo
Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte
Healthy Habit
The SandBar Beach Eats
Do you know a local restaurant that uses eco-friendly products to serve or package food that’s not on this list? Email it to editor@hiltonheadmonthly.com.