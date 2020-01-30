Island Writers’ Network releases 20th anniversary anthology

These scenarios are all part of “Reflections,” the 20th anniversary anthology from the Island Writers’ Network of Hilton Head Island. More than local 50 contributors —including novelists, essayists, poets, photographers and journalists — share their works focused on life in the Lowcountry and beyond.

A Hilton Head Island newcomer chases a Palmetto bug around the house for hours. In an unlikely pairing, a cat and horse become best friends. Defying international real estate norms, a woman takes ownership of 1 square foot of Scotland.

Some of the authors represented will be familiar to readers of the earlier anthologies; others are new in this edition. Island Writers’ Network members teamed up with The Camera Club of Hilton Head Island and The Photography Club of Sun City to illustrate the 239-page book.

The Island Writers’ Network aims to support, inspire, and mentor writers in the business and the craft of writing. Members write in all genres, including fiction, nonfiction, memoir, children’s literature, and poetry. They range in experience from aspiring neophytes to professionally published authors. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Heritage Library on Hilton Head Island.

“Reflections” is available on Amazon.com and at the Coastal Discovery Museum. For more information, go to www.islandwritersnetworkhhi.org.