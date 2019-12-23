The Town of Hilton Head Island’s Mayor's Honored Islander Award Program recognizes outstanding Hilton Head Island residents who selflessly serve the community. A committee appointed by the mayor reviews nominations and selects the winners.

Ward and Karen Kirby

Dr. James Field

Linda Peterson

Rich and Suzanne Thomas

Read the town’s press release about their service and accomplishments at hiltonheadmonthly.com and look for more information about them in 2020.

In this issue, read Monthly’s profile of Skeet Williams, who received an Honored Islander award last year.