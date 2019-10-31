Sixteen speakers, including national presenters and Lowcountry residents, will take the stage at the second annual TEDxHiltonHeadWomen, to be held Dec. 7. They were selected from hundreds who submitted applications; each will share her original ideas around the theme “Bold + Brilliant – Without Apology.”
TEDx events bring “Ideas Worth Spreading” to local communities around the globe. All TEDx talks are 18 minutes or less.
Speakers from the Lowcountry include:
- Tiffany Reed Briley, a professional nature photographer who turned her passion into three thriving businesses, will discuss “The ART of Entrepreneurship.”
- Whitaker Gannon is a recent graduate of Wake Forest University who has been involved in volunteer work with organizations that serve individuals with autism. Her talk is titled “Autism/Stigmas.”
- Michelle Meissen is founder and CEO of Palmetto Ocean Conservancy. Her talk, “Beneath the Surface,” will focus on her experiences with fragile ocean ecosystems and the need to protect sea life.
The TEDxHiltonHeadWomen event will be from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Harbour Town Clubhouse at The Sea Pines Resort, 7 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island. Light breakfast and brunch are included. Tickets are $72. For more information, go to www.tedxhhiwomen.eventbrite.com or www.facebook.com/TEDxHHI.