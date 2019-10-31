Sixteen speakers, including national presenters and Lowcountry residents, will take the stage at the second annual TEDxHiltonHeadWomen, to be held Dec. 7. They were selected from hundreds who submitted applications; each will share her original ideas around the theme “Bold + Brilliant – Without Apology.”

TEDx events bring “Ideas Worth Spreading” to local communities around the globe. All TEDx talks are 18 minutes or less.