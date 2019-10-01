High school sports are fall highlight

It’s football season in the Lowcountry — but also the time of year for cross-country and girls’ tennis, golf and volleyball.
Recent sports triumphs:
- Hilton Head Island High School teammates Cole DeMarzo and Christian Miller have been named to the South Carolina roster for the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The annual all-star game pitting the top senior football players from South Carolina against their North Carolina counterparts will be played Dec. 21 at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.
- Hilton Head Christian Academy looked sharp in a road win at St. Andrew’s, cruising to a 39-13 win over the Lions. The game was tied at 7 early, but the Eagles took the lead on Jace Blackshear’s touchdown pass to Bobby Payne on a trick play.
- May River High School’s Owen Andrews won the boys’ race at the Waccamaw Warrior XC Invitational in Pawleys Island, with a personal-best 5K time of 15:47.
- Hilton Head High bested its Region 7-4A girls golf rivals in a match at Eagles Pointe Golf Club. Led by Courtney Clegg’s 56, the Seahawks shot 237 to defeated Beaufort High School by 23 shots.
- The Hilton Head Preparatory School girls’ tennis team breezed to a 9-0 win over Colleton Prep. The Dolphins dropped only eight games across the nine matches.
- Three swimmers from Hilton Head High were named to the 2018-19 USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team announced in September. Cohen Bruner, Kevin Geist, and Tommy Hughson were among the 1,634 high school swimmers nationwide to earn the honor.
Get more news about high school sports at www.lowcosports.com, dedicated to local teams and athletes.